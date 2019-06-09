Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys track and field 4×100-meter relay team earned the third-place medal at the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington HS in Columbus on June 8.

The unit clocked 41.99 for a season best.

The other EOCHS competitors had good efforts.

Malcolm Barnes , a senior, placed 27th in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries in 15.21.

Kwamivi Amedeya, a junior, took 22nd place in the 400-meter hurdles finals in 56.97.

Sebaseton Allen, a junior, took 20th place in the boys triple jump at 43-feet inches.