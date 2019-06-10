26th annual Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic set for June 13

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 26th annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at Robeson Stadium in East Orange. The rain date is June 14.

The game features graduating seniors from Essex and Hudson counties (East team) against Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties (West team)

The following players from the Worrall Media coverage area have been selected to participate in the game:

Trevion Edwards-Thomas, Orange, wide receiver

Mike Agyei, West Orange, defensive lineman

Lenny Munford, East Orange Campus, linebacker

Will Robinson, Bloomfield, wide receiver

Kyle Tice, Bloomfield, quarterback

Jamear Reed, Orange, wide receiver

Clevency Prince, Irvington, kicker

Omarie Wilmore, Belleville, linebacker

Simon Low, Glen Ridge, tight end

Eli Maurice, Seton Hall Prep, linebacker

Elton Jean-Baptiste, Irvington, defensive end

Kevan McLaughlin, West Orange, linebacker

Nigil Thomas, Orange, defensive lineman

Chris Stultz, East Orange Campus, defensive lineman

James Johnson, Belleville, offensive lineman

Demitrie Samayoa, Belleville, offensive lineman

Xavier Gulley, Bloomfield, offensive lineman

Tyrice Evans, Irvington, defensive tackle

Tom Callahan, Seton Hall Prep, offensive lineman

Andy Torres, East Orange Campus, offensive lineman