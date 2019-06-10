26th annual Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic set for June 13

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 26th annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at Robeson Stadium in East Orange. The rain date is June 14.
The game features graduating seniors from Essex and Hudson counties (East team) against Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties (West team)
The following players from the Worrall Media coverage area have been selected to participate in the game:
Trevion Edwards-Thomas, Orange, wide receiver
Mike Agyei, West Orange, defensive lineman
Lenny Munford, East Orange Campus, linebacker
Will Robinson, Bloomfield, wide receiver
Kyle Tice, Bloomfield, quarterback
Jamear Reed, Orange, wide receiver
Clevency Prince, Irvington, kicker
Omarie Wilmore, Belleville, linebacker
Simon Low, Glen Ridge, tight end
Eli Maurice, Seton Hall Prep, linebacker
Elton Jean-Baptiste, Irvington, defensive end
Kevan McLaughlin, West Orange, linebacker
Nigil Thomas, Orange, defensive lineman
Chris Stultz, East Orange Campus, defensive lineman
James Johnson, Belleville, offensive lineman
Demitrie Samayoa, Belleville, offensive lineman
Xavier Gulley, Bloomfield, offensive lineman
Tyrice Evans, Irvington, defensive tackle
Tom Callahan, Seton Hall Prep, offensive lineman
Andy Torres, East Orange Campus, offensive lineman
