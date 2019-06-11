East Orange Campus HS alums Akeem Lindo and Cory Poole excel at NCAA Track & Field Division 1 National Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School alumni Akeem Lindo and Cory Poole competed for their respective colleges at the NCAA Track & Field Division 1 National Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Tex, hosted by the University of Texas, June 5-8.

Poole, a sophomore at the University of Florida, and Lindo, a freshman at North Carolina A&T, competed in the 400 hurdles preliminaries. Lindo finished in 10th place in a time of 50.38, while Poole finished in 17th place in 50.83.

Lindo also was part of NC A&T’s 4×400-meter relay team that finished fifth in the finals in 3:01.50.

Florida finished second overall in the men’s team standings, 10 points behind team champion Texas Tech. NC A&T tied with Arkansas for 15th place in the team standings.