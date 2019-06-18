East Orange Campus HS track and field contingent excels at New Balance Nationals in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The East Orange Campus High School track and field contingent enjoyed good performances at the New Balance Nationals held at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., June 13-16.

The boys shuttle hurdles team took sixth out of 16 schools in 1:02.42. The team comprised graduated senior Malcolm Barnes, and rising seniors Matthew Parchment, Nasir Montgomery and Kwamivi Amedeya.

The boys 4×200-meter relay finished seventh out of 46 schools and first in its heat, in 1:27.60. The team comprised rising junior Al-Shadee Salaam, graduated seniors Kishaun Richardson and Dominic Dazzell and rising senior Keenan Bartley.

Azariah Christopher, a rising sophomore, finished eighth out of 37 competitors in the girls freshman shuttle hurdles in 15.10.