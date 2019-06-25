East Orange Campus HS lineman Christopher Stultz named North Defensive MVP during 41st Phil Simms NJ North-South HS All-Star Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Some of the best high school football players from the Class of 2019 came together one last time and displayed their skills on the field.

Christopher Stultz showed he was the best defensive player on his team.

Stultz, a 6-foot-2, 325-pound lineman from East Orange Campus High School, was named the North All-Star team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player, helping the North team to a thrilling 24-23 victory in the 41st annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic held at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union on Monday night, June 24.

The North snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.

“It was an honor to be in the game,” said Stultz in a phone interview with EssexNewsDaily.com a day after the game. “Everyone out there is talented; everyone is the best in Jersey, nothing but competition. It was really an honor to be the MVP.”

The North overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit. Freehold’s Jake Hurler, the South placekicker, had his potential game-winning 25-yard field goal attempt hit off the right upright on the final play of the game.

Stultz, who will continue his career at Division II American International College in Springfield, Mass on an a full athletic scholarship in the fall, said he and his teammates had revenge on their minds going into the game.

“The North lost the last two years, and all weekend, we wanted to win the title back,” Stultz said. “For some of the guys, it was their last high school football game, and we wanted to leave with a bang.”

EOCHS head football coach Rae Oliver was elated for Stultz. In a text message to EssexNewsDaily.com, Oliver stated that “Chris is the type of young man that anyone would love to be affiliated with. Hard worker and better man. Extremely bright and a natural leader.”

Stultz had a great experience with the North-South Game, particularly the new friendships that he formed.

“I knew some of the guys; but most of them, I didn’t even know,” Stultz said. “We stood the whole weekend together; we dormed together, we created a great bond in the limited amount of days.”

Stultz transferred to EOCHS this year after starting in his first three years at perennial powerhouse St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. He had to sit out the first four games of the season. But once he was cleared to play, Stultz made a big impact as he helped the Jaguars to a 7-3 playoff season.

“I’m glad I came out for my senior year at East Orange,” he said. “I did not regret it, even though I had to sit out four games. They are all my brothers. I’ve played with them since Pop Warner. I really enjoyed playing with them one last time and play for my city one last time.”

Stultz also wanted to prove that playing for your hometown school can be more worthwhile than attending school elsewhere.

“A lot of guys think that you have to go to one of these Catholic schools or prep schools to be something or to make it out, and I just want to prove to the city that you can do it here at home and you can be great here at East Orange,” he said.

Stultz has received many honors. He was among the recipients of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Essex County Chapter Scholar-Athlete Award during a ceremony at Mayfair Farms in West Orange in March. He also was named a Scholar Athlete at the 61st annual Essex Awards, sponsored by the Men of Essex, Inc., at the Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club in Livingston on May 15.

Stultz said he will leave for college August 11.

“I can’t wait to play college ball,” he said. “I want to be able to touch that field (in my) freshman year. I want to be able to add to the team and provide for the defense.”

NOTES – Last year’s North Defensive MVP was Orange High School lineman Nasir Givens.

This was the 40th game in the series. The 2002 game was canceled at Rutgers due to lightning before kickoff…. The South leads the series, 20-18-2. They also had won four of the past five meetings going into Monday’s game.

David Diehl, a former New York Giants offensive lineman, was the head coach of the North team. Diehl was a member of two Super Bowl-winning Giants teams after the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Garry Cobb, who played with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, was the head coach of the South team.

This marked the 10th game held at Kean University and the fifth straight.

Simms, a former legendary New York Giants quarterback and MVP of Super Bowl XXI, has been involved with the North-South Game since the 2014 game.

NORTH-SOUTH SCOREBOARD

SOUTH LEADS SERIES 20-18-2:

2019: North 24, South 23 – at Kean University

2018: South 38, North 16 – at Kean University

2017: South 30, North 22 – at Kean University

2016: North 7, South 0 – at Kean University

2015: South 23, North 21 – at Kean University

2014: South 20, North 14 – at Piscataway High School

2013: North 54, South 8 – at Kean University

2012: North 14, South 7 – at Kean University

2011: South 21, North 14 – at Kean University

2010: North 17, South 3 – at Kean University

2009: South 7, North 0 – at Kean University

2008: North 31, South 25 – at Rutgers Stadium

2007: South 14, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

2006: North 31, South 16 – at Rutgers Stadium

2005: North 9, South 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

2004: North 26, South 21 – at Rutgers Stadium

2003: South 3, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

2002: No game was played at Rutgers

because of inclement weather before kickoff.

2001: North 24, South 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

2000: South 20, North 5 – at Rutgers Stadium

1999: South 22, North 19 – at Rutgers Stadium

1998: North 33, South 31 – at Rutgers Stadium

1997: South 28, North 24 – at The College of New Jersey

1996: South 32, North 23 – at Rutgers Stadium

1995: North 37, South 15 – at Rutgers Stadium

1994: South 21, North 16 – at Trenton State College

1993: South 9, North 8 – at Giants Stadium

1992: North 7, South 7 (tie) – at Giants Stadium

1991: North 26, South 12 – at Giants Stadium

1990: North 14, South 10 – at Rutgers Stadium

1989: South 24, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1988: South 12, North 9 – at Rutgers Stadium

1987: North 21, South 10 – at Rutgers Stadium

1986: North 20, South 17 – at Rutgers Stadium

1985: North 10, South 10 (tie) – at Rutgers Stadium

1984: North 7, South 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1983: South 41, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

1982: South 16, North 7 – at Rutgers Stadium

1981: South 32, North 0 – at Rutgers Stadium

1980: North 13, South 6 – at Rutgers Stadium

1979: South 34, North 13 – at Rutgers Stadium

2019 MVPS:

North Offense: Azhuan Dingle of Bayonne

North Defense: Christopher Stultz of East Orange Campus

South Offense: Jacari Carter of Sayreville

South Defense: Eric Cowan of Manchester

2018 MVPS:

North Offense: Andrew Luehs of Verona

North Defense: Nasir Givens of Orange

South Offense: Nahsir Morgan of Atlantic City

South Defense: Ji’Ayir Brown of Trenton

2017 MVPS:

North Offense: Isiah Byrd of Roselle

North Defense: Harrison Fernandez of Union City

South Offense: James Joseph of Seneca

South Defense: Amir Murray of Willingboro

2016 MVPS:

North Offense: Mike Pimpinella of Pascack Valley

North Defense: Keneek Tomlinson of East Orange Campus

South Offense: Tyreek Jackson of Clayton

South Defense: Dashon Burdett of Collingswood

2015 MVPS:

North Offense: Juwan Dolbrice of Linden

North Defense: Tevaughn Grant of Paterson Eastside

South Offense: Vincent Mota of Long Branch

South Defense: Justin Thompson of Palmyra

2014 MVPS:

North Offense: Joe Slattery of Cedar Grove

North Defense: Jason McRae of Roselle

South Offense: John Chamberlin of Williamstown

South Defense: Chris Noesges of Manalapan

JR Parachini contributed to his article.