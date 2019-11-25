East Orange Campus HS football team to host Barringer on Thanksgiving Day

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team will host Barringer on Thanksgiving at Paul Robeson Stadium in the season finale. Kickoff is 10:30 a.m.

It marks the 11th straight year that the teams have met on Thanksgiving, with EOCHS winning in each of the past 10 years. The EOCHS-Barringer football rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. The series dates back to 1897. It was on hiatus from 1994 to 2008.

East Orange High School and Clifford Scott High School merged into East Orange Campus High School in the fall 2002.

The third-seeded Jaguars are coming off a tough 14-6 loss to second-seeded Passaic County Tech in the semifinals of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and moved their record to 8-2 on the season.

In the first round, the Jaguars defeated rival and sixth-seeded Montclair, 15-14, at Robeson Stadium on Nov. 9. It was their first playoff win since 2011 and the second time they beat Montclair this season. They defeated Montclair, 26-6, in the third game of the season on Sept. 28 at Robeson Stadium.

This marked the Jaguars’ fifth straight year that they made the sectional playoffs.

The Jaguars, under third-year head coach and East Orange native Rae Oliver, won the Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division for the second straight year. Last season, they shared the title with Montclair. This year, the Jaguars won the title out-right.

The Jaguars won last season’s Thanksgiving meeting with Barringer, 20-12, at Schools Stadium in Newark to cap a 7-3 season.

EOCHS’ other loss this season was to Seton Hall Prep, 31-12, in West Orange on Oct. 5 in the fourth game of the season.

Barringer has a 5-4 record this season.