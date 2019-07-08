Rasul Douglas Football Camp to take place July 20 at Robeson Stadium in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The inaugural Rasul Douglas Football Camp, presented by the Ted R. Green Foundation and AkeemCares Foundation, will take place Saturday, July 20, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a free, non-contact camp for ages 6-18. The camp is sold out.

Douglas is a 2012 East Orange Campus High School graduate who played for the Jaguars and is entering his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Douglas, a safety, went to Nassau Community College and West Virginia University. In his senior year at WVU, he was named first team All-Big 12 and tied for the nation lead in interceptions with seven. He was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Douglas is excited about the camp.

“It feels great because it’s the first camp ever in East Orange,” said Douglas in a twitter message to EssexNewsDaily.com. “Goals and objectives is just to get the kids moving around; answer questions on what it takes and how I got to the league. Just to get the guys moving and show them drills that they will need to help them get better. Give them a good atmosphere with a lot of support from the rest of the city/state. Our youth needs it and they need things to do.”