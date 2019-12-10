East Orange Campus HS football players earn conference honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team featured several players who earned Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division honors.

They include:

Offense

First Team:

  • Quadir Scott, senior quarterback
  • Keshawn Munford, senior lineman
  • Jasim Brown, senior receiver
  • Al-Shadee Salaam, junior running back

Second Team:

  • Tishi Anyere, senior lineman
  • Kamron Cuffie, senior lineman
  • Naziah Edwards, senior lineman
  • Sharif Bryan, sophomore running back

Honorable Mention:

  • Nazir Montgomery, senior quarterback

Defense

First Team:

  • Brandon Brown-Shaw, lineman
  • Matt Ziao, junior linebacker
  • Locksley Burke, junior linebacker
  • Ian Brown, senior defensive back

Second Team:

  • Christian Johnson, senior lineman
  • Ahmad Nalls, sophomore lineman
  • Kyle Louis, sophomore lineman
  • Terrell Neals, junior defensive back

Photos by Kerry E. Porter

