East Orange Campus HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team featured several players who earned Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division honors.
They include:
Offense
First Team:
- Quadir Scott, senior quarterback
- Keshawn Munford, senior lineman
- Jasim Brown, senior receiver
- Al-Shadee Salaam, junior running back
Second Team:
- Tishi Anyere, senior lineman
- Kamron Cuffie, senior lineman
- Naziah Edwards, senior lineman
- Sharif Bryan, sophomore running back
Honorable Mention:
- Nazir Montgomery, senior quarterback
Defense
First Team:
- Brandon Brown-Shaw, lineman
- Matt Ziao, junior linebacker
- Locksley Burke, junior linebacker
- Ian Brown, senior defensive back
Second Team:
- Christian Johnson, senior lineman
- Ahmad Nalls, sophomore lineman
- Kyle Louis, sophomore lineman
- Terrell Neals, junior defensive back
Photos by Kerry E. Porter
COMMENTS