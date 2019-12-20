East Orange Campus HS boys hoops tops Orange HS in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School, 62-48, in the teams’ season opener on Thursday night, Dec. 19, at EOCHS.

Izaiah Poole scored 18 points, Nazir Owens had 15 points, Darren Coote had 10 points and Justin Singh-Smith had eight points to lead the Jaguars.

For Orange, Zakeem Burton had 13 points; Kyle Robinson hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Giovanni Peterkin and Nyzeek Mann each had eight points.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

East Orange Campus (white uniforms) vs. Orange (dark uniforms), season opener, Thursday, Dec. 19, at East Orange Campus