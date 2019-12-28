East Orange Campus HS boys indoor track and field team finishes second at SEC Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track and field team finished in second place overall at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Monday, Dec. 23.

The Jaguars had 62 points based on the top six finishes in each event, one point behind winner Seton Hall Prep.

Al-Shadee Salaam, a junior, won both the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash and senior Matthew Parchment won the high jump to lead the Jaguars.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Azariah Christpher won the 55-meter hurdles to lead EOCHS, which finished fourth overall.

SEC-American Division Championships

Boys team scores

Seton Hall Prep 63; 2. East Orange Campus 62; 3. Irvington 53.50; 4. Montclair 44; 5. Livingston 26; 5. Columbia 26; 7. West Orange 23; 8. Belleville 8; 9. Bloomfield 2; 10. Barringer 1.5; 11. Millburn 1.

Girls team scores

Montclair 82; 2. West Orange 72; 3. Columbia 58; 4. East Orange 28; 5. Livingston 26; 6. Milburn 15; 7. Nutley 14; 8. Bloomfield 9; 9. Irvington 5.

EOCHS top-six finishes

Boys

55-meter dash: Salaam, first place, 6.54. Senior Quadir Scott, fourth place, 6.82. Senior Ian Brown, fifth place, 6.84.

200-meter dash: Salaam, first place, 22.41. Freshman Michael Henderson, sixth place, 23.51.

55-meter hurdles: Senior Kwamivi Amedeya, third place, 7.89. Senoir Quasonn Jean-Baptiste, fifth place, 8.34. Parchment, sixth place, 8.41.

4×400-meter relay: first place, 3:35.20.

High jump: Parchment, first place, 5 feet-9 inches.

Shot put: Junior Locksley Burke, third place, 42-5.

Girls

55-meter dash: Junior Febe Evans, fifth place, 7.63.

200-meter dash: Senior Bianca Koudou, fifth place, 26.82.

400-meter dash: Koudou, third place, 1:03.43.

55-meter hurdles: Christopher, first place, 8.56.

4×400-meter hurdles: second place, 4:21.39.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens