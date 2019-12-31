East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team takes third place in Joe Silver Holiday tournament in Hillside

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team took third place in the 57th annual Joe Silver Holiday tournament in Hillside.

Senior guard Izaiah Poole scored 32 points with seven assists and senior forward Justin Singh-Smith had 26 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 96-80 win over Newark Tech in the third-place consolation game on Dec. 30. Senior guard Nasir Owens had 11 points, junior guard Jalen Hammonds had 10 points and five assists and junior forward NyJae Mann Lanier had eight points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars, who improved to 4-1 on the season.

In the first round of the tournament, the Jaguars defeated Dickinson, 58-37, Dec. 26.Hammonds had 16 points and six assists and Singh-Smith had 13 points and 14 points.

The next day, the Jaguars lost to Irvington, 58-53, in the semifinals. Singh-Smith had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Hammonds had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Owens had eights, Poole had six points and six rebounds and Lanier had four points and seven rebounds.

Poole had 16 points, Singh-Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Hammonds had 12 points and four rebounds in the 76-28 win at Newark Collegiate on Dec. 21.

EOCHS defeated Orange, 62-48, Dec. 19, at home in the season opener.

The Orange High School boys basketball team also participated in the Joe Silver Holiday tournament. The Jaguars los to Newark Tech, 75-74, in the first round Dec. 26 and defeated Sinai Academy the next day. In the fifth-place consolation, OHS fell to Dickinson, 56-48, Dec. 30 to move to a 1-4 record.