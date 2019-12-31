East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team enjoys 4-0 start to season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team is off to a strong 4-0 start to the season.

The Jaguars defeated West Orange, 45-40, in the season opener Dec. 20 and Johnson, 89-65, Dec. 23.

EOCHS hosted the Tim Thomas Showcase during the holiday break, defeating Trenton and Paterson Eastside.

The Jaguars are led by seniors BriannaTurner, Destiny Battle, Adiya Ali and Nadayah Stubbs, junior Destiny Battle, 5-10 sophomore Triniti Haskins and freshman Brianna English.

Turner had 16 points and six rebounds and Stubbs had seven points and 10 rebounds against West Orange.

Haskins had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Battle had 13 points, 10 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds to key the win over Johnson. Stubbs and Turner each had 13 points.

In the 41-32 win over Trenton on Dec. 27, Haskins had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals; Turner had nine points and six boards; Stubbs posted six points and 10 rebounds and Battle and English each had six points.

The Jaguars defeated Paterson Eastside, 60-30, Dec.30.