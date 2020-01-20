East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams give good efforts at State Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 4 State Relays Jan. 19 at the Bennett Complex in Toms River River.

For the girls, the 4×200-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay teams each finished in fourth place in 1:47.82 and 4:09.11, respectively.

On the boys’ side, the 4×200-meter relay team placed fifth in 1:33.72 and the shuttle hurdles relay team took sixth place in 31.24. In the high jump, Matthew Parchment took seventh at 6 feet and Rahim Samuels tied for 10th at 5-10.