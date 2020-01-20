East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team continues surge; moves to 10-1 on season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team continued its winning ways. The Jaguars defeated Immaculate Conception and Bloomfield to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 10-1 on the season.

Destiny Battle, a junior, had 21 points and four rebounds and 5-10 sophomore Trini

niti Haskins had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the 46-40 win over Immaculate Conception on Jan. 14 at EOCHS. Nadayah Stubbs, a 5-10 senior, had six points and eight rebounds and senior Brianna Turner had six points and six rebounds.

Brianna English, a freshman, and Turner each had 18 points in the 81-40 win at Bloomfield Jan. 18. Battle posted 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals, Haskins had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals and Stubbs scored seven points with eight rebounds. Adiya Ali, a 5-6 senior, had three points and five steals, Abagail Wilson had two points and sophomore Amera Coote had one point and two rebounds.

Photos by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus vs. Bloomfield, Jan. 16