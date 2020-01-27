East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys 11-game win streak

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team won its 11th straight game with a 73-39 home win over Millburn on Jan. 21.

Senior guard Nasir Owens and sophomore guard Kaleb Harmon each had 16 points, senior guard Izaiah Poole had nine points, and junior guard Jalen Hammonds had eight points and seven assists to lead the Jaguars. Senior forward Justin Singh-Smith scored seven points with five rebounds and four rebounds, junior guard Darren Coote had five points and five rebounds, senior guard Al-Jalil Hall had four points, four rebounds and four assists and senior gaurd Daveon Davis had three points.

The win streak ended as the Jaguars fell at Linden, 54-53, Jan. 23. EOCHS moved to a 14-2 record on the season. Poole had 10 points, Singh-Smith had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, junior forward NyJae Mann Lanier had 10 points; and Owens and Hammonds each had nine points. EOCHS trailed 40-34 at the end of the third quarter and rallied in the fourth quarter, but came up short.

The Jaguars hoped to receive a high seed in the Essex County Tournament. The ECT seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS. EOCHS was scheduled to host Livingston on Jan. 28 and will host Verona on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.