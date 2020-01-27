East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team improves to 12-2

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team continued its winning ways.

The Jaguars defeated host Newark Academy, 69-47, Jan. 25 in Livingston to improve to a 12-2 record on the season.

Brianna Turner had 23 points and Triniti Haskins had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead EOCHS.

Nadayah Stubbs had six points and 10 rebounds, Destiny Battle had six points, six rebounds and four assists, Adiya Ali had seven points and Amera Coote had six points in the win.

In their previous game, the Jaguars defeated West Orange, 48-38, Jan. 23 at home. Haskins had 19 points and seven rebounds, Battle had 17 points and 10 steals and Turner scored 12 points.

The Jaguars hoped to receive a high seed in the Essex County Tournament. The ECT seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.