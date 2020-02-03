East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in the ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team is having a great season so far with a 13-2 record through Jan. 28.

The Jaguars have received the No. 2 seed in the 46th Essex County Tournament and will host a round of 16 game on Feb. 8 against either No. 18 Verona, No. 31 Technology or No. 15 Bloomfield.

The No. 1 seed is Newark University. Immaculate Conception of Montclair is the No. 3 seed and Nutley is the No. 4 seed in the 31-team field. The quarterfinals will be held Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held Feb. 19 at Weequahic High School in Newark and the final is Feb. 22 at West Orange High School.

Triniti Haskins had 22 points to lead four players in double figures in the 67-46 win at Newark Tech on Jan. 28 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Destiny Battle had 14 points, Nadayah Stubbs had 12 points and seven rebounds and Brianna Turner also had 12 points with three assists, three rebounds and three steals. Adiya Ali collected four steals and and Mckayla Watkins had four points. Brianna English hit a three-pointer.

OHS girls hoops team falls in the ECT

The Orange High School girls basketball team, seeded No. 24, fell to No. 25 Shabazz, 50-33, in the preliminary second round of the 46th Essex County Tournament on Jan. 30 to move to a 6-8 record.