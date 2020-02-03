East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team is No. 4 in ECT; improves to 15-2

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team received the No. 4 seed in the 74th Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars, who had a 15-2 record on the season through Jan. 28, will host a round of 16 game on Feb. 8 against either No. 29 Weequahic, No, 35 Cristo Rey, No. 20 Verona or No. 13 West Orange. The quarterfinals will be held Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held Feb. 18 at West Orange High School and the final will be held Feb. 22 at WOHS.

Kaleb Harmon scored 19 points and Izaiah Poole had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 61-32 win over Livingston on Jan. 28 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Justin Singh-Smith had 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and NyJae Mann Lanier had seven rebounds with two points.