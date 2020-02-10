East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team rolls to ECT win

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team has shown that it wants to win the Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars crushed Verona, 66-36, in the round of 16 on Feb. 8 behind sophomore Triniti Haskins’ 24 points. Junior Destiny Battle had 11 points, six assists,10 steals and five rebounds and freshman Brianna English had 10 points as East Orange Campus won its fourth straight game and ninth in the past 10 to improve to 15-2 on the season. Senior Nadayah Stubbs grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with four points, senior Brianna Turner and sophomore Amera Coote each had six points, senior Adiya Ali had three points and Mckaya Watkins had two points.

With the win, the Jaguars advance to the ECT quarterfinals against 10th-seeded Columbia on Feb. 15.

In earlier action, Turner had 18 points, Haskins had 17 points and five rebounds and English scored 12 points in the 65-43 home win over Lodi Immaculate Conception on Feb. 4 in a non-conference game. Battle had 14 points and six assists and Stubbs and Ali each had two points.

The ECT semifinals will be held Feb. 19 at Weequahic HS in Newark. The final is Feb. 22 at West Orange HS at 3:30 p.m.

ECT quarterfinals

No. 8 seed West Essex at No. 1 seed University

No. 5 seed West Orange at No. 4 seed Nutley

No. 10 seed Columbia at No. 2 seed East Orange Campus

No. 6 seed Caldwell at No. 3 seed Immaculate Conception