East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats West Orange to advance to ECT quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Izaiah Poole scored 26 points with six rebounds, Justin Singh-Smith had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hammonds had eight points and six rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 63-34 home win over 13th-seeded West Orange in the Essex County Tournament round of 16 on Feb. 10.

NyJae Mann Lanier had seven points, and Darren Coote and Nasir Owens each had four points for the Jaguars, who improved to 18-2 on the season with their fourth straight win. EOCHS will host No. 5 seed Newark Central in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.

In earlier action, Poole scored 23 points and Singh-Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 65-32 home win over Verona on Feb. 4 in a Super Essex Conference game. Hammonds had 13 points and four steals, Kaleb Harmon had six points, and Daveon Davis had four points, six assists and four steals.

ECT quarterfinals

No. 8 seed Payne Tech at No. 1 seed Immaculate Conception

No. 5 seed Newark Central at No. 4 seed East Orange

No. 7 seed Newark East Side at No. 2 seed Irvington

No. 6 seed Columbia at No. 3 seed Seton Hall Prep