No. 2 seed East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team tops Columbia to advance to ECT semifinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Triniti Haskins, a sophomore, had 18 points and junior Destiny Battle had 13 points, 10 steals, four assists and four rebounds to lead the second-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 62-32 win over 10th-seeded Columbia in the 46th Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 15 at EOCHS.

Nadayah Stubbs, a senior, had 10 points and 10 rebounds and senior Brianna Turner had 10 points and four rebounds for the Jaguars, who improved to 17-3. Brianna English, a freshman, had five points, senior Adiya Ali had four points, four steals and three rebounds and sophomore Amera Coote had two points for the Jaguars.

With the win, the Jaguars will face third-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at Weequahic HS in Newark on Feb. 19. EOCHS lost to Immaculate Conception, 65-51, Feb. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game on Feb. 11.

The other semifinal pits top-seeded University against defending champion and fifth-seeded West Orange. The final will be held Feb. 22 at West Orange HS at 3:30 p.m.

Haskins had 20 points, Battle had 12 and Stubbs had 10 in the loss to Immaculate Conception. Two days later, the Jaguars defeated Bloomfield, 72-20, at home in a divisional game. Turner had 16 points, Battle had 12 points and eight steals, Haskins had 14 points and five steals and Stubbs had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Ali had eight points, English had seven and Abagail Wilson had five.

EOCHS is the No. 3 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament and will host No. 14 seed Bergen Tech on March 3. The top seed is Randolph and the No. 2 seed is Hackensack.

ECT quarterfinals

No. 1 University defeated No. 8 West Essex, 76-45

No. 2 East Orange Campus defeated No. 10 Columbia, 62-32

No. 3 Immaculate Conception defeated No. 6 Caldwell, 76-51

No. 5 West Orange defeated No. 4 Nutley, 43-41

ECT semifinals, Feb. 19, at Weequahic HS

No. 5 West Orange (9-13) vs. No. 1 University (20-2)

No. 3 Immaculate Conception (15-7) vs. No. 2 East Orange Campus (17-3)