East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams enjoy solid outings at Essex County Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed solid performances at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island on Feb. 19.

The girls team finished in fourth place overall in the girls team standings with 23 points based on the top-six finishes in each event.

The boys team tied for fifth place with West Orange HS with 28 points.

Montclair won both the boys and girls team titles. The Montclair girls had 103 points and the boys had 65 points.

Bianca Koudou took second place in the 400-meter dash to lead the EOCHS girls. Kwamivi Amedeya took second place in the 55-meter hurdles to pace the EOCHS boys.

EOCHS top-six finishes

Girls

55-meter dash: 5. Febe Evans, 7.51.

200-meter dash: 4. Kenicia Medley, 26.53. 5. Tasena Stevenson, 26.73.

400-meter dash: 2. Koudou, 59.51. 6. Janaya Ross, 1:02.15.

4×400-meter relay: 3. 4:12.62.

Boys

200-meter dash: 4. Keenan Bartley, 22.60.

400-meter dash: 3. Bartley, 50.37.

55-meter hurdles: 2. Amedeya, 7.72. 5. Quasonn Jean-Baptiste, 7.80.

4×400-meter relay: 4. 3:32.65.

High jump: 4. Matthew Parchment, 6 feet.

Shot put: 6. Locksley Burke, 41 feet-7 inches.