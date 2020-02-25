East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team seeks state tournament success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The third-seeded Jaguars will host No. 14 seed Bergen County Tech in the first round on March 3. The winner will face either No. 6 Kearny or No. 11 Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinals on March 5. Randolph is the No. 1 seed. Hackensack is the No. 2 seed.

The second-seeded Jaguars lost to third-seeded Immaculate Conception, 46-42, in the 46th Essex County Tournament semifinals at Weequahic HS in Newark on Feb. 19. Destiny Battle had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Nadayah Stubbs had eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Triniti Haskins had seven points for the Jaguars. EOCHS split its two meetings with Immaculate in the Super Essex Conference-American Division this season.

The next day, EOCHS fell to University, 47-31, at home in a divisional game. Haskins and Battle each had 14 points for the Jaguars, who moved to 17-5 on the season.

EOCHS fell twice to University and twice to Immaculate. The other loss was to Saddle River Day, which won its fifth straight Bergen County Tournament title on Feb. 23.