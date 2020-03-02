East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team prevails to move to 23-3 as state tourney looms

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated West Side, 69-58, Feb. 25 at home in the final regular-season game to improve to 23-3.

The Jaguars, seeded second, were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Morristown in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on March 3. The winner will face either No. 7 Randolph or No. 10 Union City in the quarterfinals on March 5. The semifinals are March 7 and the final is March 10.

In the win over West Side, Izaiah Poole had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists; Justin Singh-Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds; Daveon Davis had 11 points; Kaleb Harmon had eight points; Nasir Owens and Jalen Hammonds had six points; and Fritzner Jean Marie had four points. Hammonds also had four assists. Al-Jalil Hall had three points; and Xavier Stamps, NyJae Mann Lanier and Anthony Henderson each had two points.