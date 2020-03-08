East Orange Campus HS girls hoops team enjoys another great season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team, under longtime head coach Derrick Johnson, enjoyed another great season.

The Jaguars finished with a stellar 21-6 record.

EOCHS, seeded No. 3, had a good run in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Sophomore guard Triniti Haskins had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in the 84-38 home win over No. 14 seed Bergen County Tech in the first round on March 3. Senior guardBrianna Turner had 18 points and four rebounds, junior guard Destiny Battle had 12 points, eight steals and four rebounds, senior forward Nadayah Stubbs had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and freshman guard Brianna English scored nine points.

Battle had 16 points and five rebounds and Haskins had 10 points and six rebounds in the 45-30 home win over No. 6 seed Kearny in the quarterfinals on March 5. Stubbs collected eight points and seven rebounds, senior guard Adiya Ali had seven points, and Turner and English each had two points.

The Jaguars lost at second-seeded Hackensack, 52-47, in the semifinals on March 7 to end the season. Battle had 19 points, Haskins had 15 and Turner had 10.

The Jaguars were one of the top teams in the county. They lost twice to University, which won the Essex County Tournament title. They went 1-2 against Immaculate Conception, with one of the losses in the ECT semifinals. In addition to Hackensack, the Jaguars lost to Saddle River Day after starting 6-0 on the season. Saddle River Day is one of the top teams in the state.

It was the second straight year the Jaguars lost in the North 1, Group 4 semifinals. Last season, they fell to Bloomfield to finish 14-11.

The Jaguars, under Johnson, played in five straight sectional finals, winning three titles in the 2013, 2015 and 2016 and were runner-up in 2014 and 2017. They also won the ECT titles in 2015 and 2016. Johnson has been the head coach since 2004. He sat out the 2017-18 season while serving in his role as the EOCHS athletic director.