East Orange takes tough loss to Ramapo

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 2020 high school football season is slowly drawing to a close. While the COVID-19 pandemic is causing much hardship and a condensed season, it is also bringing some opportunities. This past weekend, the East Orange Campus Jaguars were scheduled to play the Paterson Eastside Ghosts, but the pandemic forced the game to be postponed to Nov. 13.

East Orange had very much been looking forward to their game against the Ghosts, but — with just two days to prepare — they received a phone call from Ramapo High School out of Franklin Lakes, asking if they would be interested in a Jaguars vs. Raiders matchi-up, as Ramapo’s scheduled game against Wayne Hills had also been canceled. The answer was a resounding yes.

“It was an opportunity to play a team who is consistently in the state rankings, playoffs and state championships,” East Orange head coach Rae Oliver said before the game.

The Raiders took the 30-minute trip south down the Garden State Parkway to pay a visit to the hosting Jaguars at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange this past Saturday afternoon. On paper, both teams are perennial powers and highly ranked in their perspective groups this year.

The game featured the Raiders passing duo of senior quarterback Charles DePrima and senior wide receiver Sean Clapp against Rutgers-commit running back Al-Shadee Salaam and his cast of Jaguars, including linebacker Locksley Burke. But the connection between DePrima and Clapp proved to be the difference against a more athletic East Orange Jaguars squad. The Raiders jumped on the board first after DePrima uncorked a 56-yard bomb to wide receiver John Skead and tossed a 15-yard strike to Clapp, taking a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.

East Orange kept the game close in the second quarter, where defensive back Kymani Maitland snagged an interception to give his Jaguars an opportunity to score. But the Raiders defense, led by seniors Richie Sica and Tyler Cosgrove, kept East Orange’s potent offense, led by quarterback Raeden Oliver and Salaam, at bay. East Orange was forced to punt on every possession as they had throughout the game. The Raiders’ DePrima found Clapp again for another 38-yard strike to extend a 14-0 lead through the second quarter. East Orange found its way into the Raiders’ redzone with under a minute left in the half but was held off when Skead saved a potential touchdown when he got sticky fingers and intercepted Oliver’s pass to close out the half.

The third quarter saw the two teams trade fumbles and the Raiders extend their lead to 20-0 when Ramapo once again unloaded a three-play, 73-yard drive, capping it off with a 5-yard dart to Clapp from DePrima. On the ensuing kickoff, East Orange’s Salaam broke an 87-yard kickoff return to cut the Raiders’ lead down to 20-6.

Ramapo closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter when East Orange’s defense could not find an answer for Clapp when he received a 74-yard strike, cruising easily for the final 27-6 score.

“We didn’t know what to expect with just two days’ notice” Ramapo head coach Drew Gibbs said. “We were looking to keep our game with Wayne Hills after we ourselves have come out of mandated quarantine.”

Gibbs was very appreciative for the game and complemented East Orange’s program.

“I like how Coach Oliver has built his program and would like to see them again in the future,” he said.

The Raiders will play West Side next week in Newark; Ramapo barely escaped last year’s Group 3 Semi-finals 49-40.

“We are looking forward to playing them again,” said Gibbs. “They gave us all that we can handle last year, and we sure want that to have a high-caliber competition next week.”

As of right now, Ramapo will play Ridgewood in the second postseason game.

East Orange’s head coach was not available for postgame comments but congratulated Gibbs and the Ramapo Raiders on a great game.

East Orange will play in the two-week postseason conference crossover, hosting the Clifton Mustangs this weekend and then going on the road to play the Paladins of Paramus Catholic the following week, before closing out the season on Thanksgiving at Newark Schools Stadium against Barringer.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry Porter