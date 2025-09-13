Andell Cumberbatch inducted into East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame committee has announced the induction of East Orange Campus High School 2011 graduate Andell Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch averaged 18 points a game in his senior season at EOCHS. His basketball journey continued at Barton Community College in Kansas, where he was a junior college All-American.

Cumberbatch continued his education and playing career at St. Bonaventure University in New York, where he had an outstanding career. He managed to start in his junior and senior seasons. He was one of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s top defenders, playing at the big guard and small forward positions. He had career games against Iona with 25 points and six steals and the same against Wake Forest.

After graduation, Cumberbatch took his talents overseas, where he was named Most Valuable Player in several of the leagues he played in during his eight-year pro career. He has started his quest to become a head coach at the high school or collegiate level.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams