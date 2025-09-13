Armonee Wright wins boxing title at Texas Women’s Championship

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Armonee Wright came back from Texas as a champion.

The East Orange resident went down to Houston, Texas, where she won the Elite Open national championship at the ninth annual Texas Women’s Championship.

Wright and her trainer, Bashir McEachern, took an early-morning flight to Houston on Friday, Aug. 29. Later that night, she won a unanimous decision over the Australian national champion.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, Wright won a unanimous decision over the Texas state champion to win the title.

The event took place at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental.

Photo Courtesy of Bashir McEachern