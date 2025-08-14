East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team wins Bloomfield College summer league championship

EAST ORANGE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team recently completed a summer league hosted by Gerald Holmes, head men’s basketball coach at Bloomfield College. The league ran from July to Aug. 5.

The EOCHS Jaguars won the league championship, going 10-0 record.

The following are their results:

Montclair, 63-50.

Newark Central, 54-27.

Newark Lab, 57-19.

North Bergen, 47-37.

Plainfield, 40-37.

Orange, 52-25.

Orange, score unknown.

Irvington, 54-40, quarterfinals.

Newark Collegiate, 56-54, semifinals.

Montclair, 66-28, final.

EOCHS also filled in for another squad and played Passaic, winning, 48-29.

EOCHS head coach Gabe Baltimore was elated for his squad. “Our goal is simply to get better every day,” said Baltimore, who will enter his eighth season at the helm this upcoming winter.” My motto is ‘Just work.’ This group has been working really hard on their bodies with strength and conditioning, as well as skill work development, which translates to the court. I really don’t care about wins and losses in the summer. I only care about my guys developing great habits, being great teammates and having fun.”

The Jaguars finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament in each of the past two seasons, losing to Ridgewood in both finals. They went 18-12 this past season and 23-6 in 2024.

