East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team has good county tournament run

East Orange’s Ryan English handles the ball during the 66-38 win over Orange on Monday, Jan. 20, at the annual Orange High School MLK Classic (Photo by Steve Ellmore).

EAST ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — Senior guard Ryan English had 19 points and four assists, and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams had 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the sixth-seeded East Orange High School boys basketball team lost at No. 3 seed Payne Tech, 86-68 in the quarterfinals of the 78th Essex County Tournament in Newark.

Senior guard/forward Amir Rosendary had 11 points and five rebounds, and sophomore guard James Roberts had nine points and four rebounds for the Jaguars, who moved to 10-11 on the season. Payne Tech won its 11th straight to improve to 15-5.

Payne Tech won all three meetings against EOCHS this season. The other two meetings were in Super Essex Conference-American Division play.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated North Star Academy, 66-46, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Junior guard Tayshon Brown led the Jaguars with 21 points. Roberts had 14 points and three steals; English had seven points; sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell had six points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals; junior guard Bashir Lucas had six points; senior forward Zechariah Lockett had four points and five rebounds; and senior guard/forward Amir Rosendary and sophomore guard Stageon King each had three points.

The Jaguars fell to Seton Hall Prep, 55-48, on Thursday, Feb. 6, in an SEC–American Division game at home. Caldwell had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals; English posted 11 points, three assists and two rebounds; Roberts notched 10 points, six rebounds and two assists; Adams had eight points with four rebounds and three blocked shots; and Rosendary added four points and two rebounds.

EOCHS will host St. Benedict’s Prep on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and host Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.

 

