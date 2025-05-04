East Orange Campus HS boys track team impresses at Penn Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team posted stellar performances at the 129th Penn Relays, Thursday through Saturday, April 24-26, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team took second place out of 102 schools. The team won its heat in 42.65 seconds. The runners were junior Robert Minter and seniors Auchavian Simmons, Shakur Taylor and Jordaine Johnson.

Taylor, juniors Marcus Joyner, and Jeremiah Kelley and Johnson took fourth place out of 13 schools in the 4×400-meter relay. The team clocked 3 minutes, 21.17 seconds.

The EOCHS girls 4×100-meter relay placed 69th out of 83 schools in 51.12. The runners were sophomores Chimamaka Glory Izuehie, Jada Simon and Natalie William and sophomore Corri Grayson.

The girls 4×400-meter relay took seventh place out of 12 schools in 4:16.90. The runners were junior Dalia Sandy, senior Cameron Lopes, Simon and Izuehie.