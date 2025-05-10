East Orange Campus HS boys volleyball team has good run in Essex County Tournament

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys volleyball team, under head coach Eric Ansah, enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Jaguars went 2-1 in the tournament. They defeated No. 26 seed Newark Vocational on Tuesday, April 22, and No. 10 seed Nutley, on Friday, April 25, before falling at No. 2 seed West Caldwell Tech. 25-20, 25-20, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 30. EOCHS defeated West Essex, 25-20, 25-23, on Monday, May 5, at West Essex in North Caldwell to improve to 11-5 on the season.

Ansah recorded his 100th career victory when the Jaguars defeated Nutley in the ECT. He also has won more than 100 victories as the EOCHS girls volleyball team, which competes in the fall.