East Orange Campus HS boys volleyball team spikes down banner year

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Eric Ansah, finished with an 18-6 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championship with a 9-1 divisisonal mark.

EOCHS went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament.

The sixth-seeded Jaguars defeated No. 11 seed Montclair, 25-16, 25-16, in the first round at home on Thursday, May 29, before losing at No. 3 seed Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-22, in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2, to end the season.

The Jaguars advanced to the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals earlier in the season as the No. 2 seed, before losing at No. 2 seed West Caldwell Tech.

Ansah also earned his 100th career victory as head coach, when the team defeated No. 10 seed Nutley in the ECT quarterfinals on April 25. Ansah won his 100th victory as the EOCHS head girls volleyball coach last fall.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus vs. Bloomfield (North Jersey, Group 4 sectional quarterfinals, at Bloomfield, June 2)