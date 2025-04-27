East Orange Campus HS boys volleyball team spikes down success

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys volleyball team is enjoying a fine season so far.

The Jaguars won four straight matches to improve to an 8-3 record through Wednesday, April 16.

EOCHS defeated Irvington on Thursday, April 10; Orange on Friday, April 11; Irvington again on Monday, April 14; and Newark East Side on Wednesday, April 16.

Leading the Jaguars are senior outside hitter Mitchell Obeng, senior outside hitter Brian Robinson, senior middle blocker Lerone Clarke, sophomore opposite Prince McLeod, junior middle blocker Khalil Giscombe and senior setter Nassio Mathieson.

Other contributors are senior defensive specialist Zhaki Coleman, senior outside hitter Obadiah Garraway, senior libero Wilson Hercules, senior middle blocker Jevaun Richardson, senior defensive specialist Rondell Ryan and sophomore defensive specialist/setter Engel Veras.

Orange High School had a 4-4 record through Wednesday, April 16, while Irvington High School had a 3-6 record, also through April 16.