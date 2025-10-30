October 30, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs FOOT-CHSvIRV6-C

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

October 29, 2025
Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’ CHEER-NHS

Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’

October 29, 2025
Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs FOOT-NHS13

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season FOOT-BEL-Nov19

Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

October 29, 2025

Related Stories

CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 61
FOOT-WOvEO4

West Orange HS football team edges East Orange Campus

Kerry E. Porter October 21, 2025 84
FOOT-EOvEastsside6

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars survive ‘scary’ test from Eastside Ghosts, improve to 6-0

Kerry E. Porter October 15, 2025 268
FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 338
FOOT-EOvOHS1

East Orange HS football team downs Orange for fourth straight shutout to begin the season

Joe Ragozzino October 2, 2025 419
FOOT-EO8

Jaguars dominate for their third straight shutout to start the season

Kerry E. Porter September 25, 2025 198

LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs FOOT-CHSvIRV6-C 1

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

October 29, 2025
East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense FOOT-WOvEO18 2

East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense

October 29, 2025
Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs FOOT-NHS13 3

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season FOOT-GR peewee 4

Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

October 30, 2025

You may have missed

FOOT-CHSvIRV6-C

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 3
FOOT-WOvEO18

East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 6
GR-Halloween Block1

Forest Avenue owns Halloween

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 9
EC-Whiskey Glass-C

Wine, Whiskey and Cigars

Editor October 30, 2025 7