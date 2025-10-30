East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team is getting ready to defend its state sectional championship.

With a 7-1 record on the season, the third-seeded EOCHS Jaguars will host No. 6 seed Bloomfield in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange at 1 p.m. Bloomfield is 5-4 on the season.

West Orange, which is 7-2 on the season, is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Passaic, which is 4-4.

EOCHS, under fourth-year head coach John Jacob, defeated West Orange 13-7 to win last season’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoff championship at West Orange.

The winner of East Orange Campus/Bloomfield will face the winner between No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech (6-3) and No. 7 seed Morristown (2-7). The winner of West Orange/Passaic will face the winner between No. 4 seed Livingston (6-3) and No. 5 seed Ridgewood (3-5).

The Jaguars are coming off another dominant win, as they defeated winless Clifton 41-0 on Friday, Oct. 24, at Clifton for their fifth shutout win of the season. The biggest highlight of the game was when senior safety and Temple University commit Alex Hanks made a spectacular one-handed interception that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars are looking to win their second state sectional title in five years. In 2021, they defeated Passaic Tech in the North 1, Group 5 sectional title and capped the 13-0 season with a triple-overtime victory over Clifton in the North, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium.

Jacob was an assistant coach on that EOCHS squad.

The Jaguars defeated Bloomfield 34-6 in Week 5 on Friday, Oct. 3, at Robeson Stadium in an SFC–Freedom Red Division game. EOCHS allowed its first points of the season after posting four straight shutouts.

After a hard-fought 34-28 home win over Paterson Eastside, the Jaguars fell at West Orange 14-13 for their only loss. West Orange defeated Bloomfield 46-0 on Friday, Oct. 24, at Bloomfield to clinch the SFC–Freedom Red Division title for the third year in a row.

The Jaguars will visit Barringer on Thanksgiving in the regular-season finale at 10 a.m. at Newark Schools Stadium.

East Orange Campus (7-1)

Sept. 5: win, at Livingston, 27-0

Sept. 13: win, vs. West Side, 30-0

Sept. 20: win, at Montclair, 48-0

Sept. 27: win, vs. Orange, 47-0

Oct. 3: win, vs. Bloomfield, 34-6

Oct. 11: win, vs. Paterson Eastside, 34-28

Oct. 17: loss, at West Orange, 14-13

Oct. 24: win, at Clifton, 41-0

