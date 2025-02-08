East Orange Campus HS girls basketball advances in Essex County Invitational

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Ariyanna Anderson scored 18 points, senior Tiyana Collington scored 12 and junior Arianna McKinnon scored 11 to lead 18th-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 52-18 win over No. 31 seed West Caldwell Tech in the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, at EOCHS.

Junior Aniyah Bethrop had five points, junior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre had four, junior Kerla Mathurin had three and sophomore Tawaaseyah Abdullah added two for the Jaguars, who improved to 7-9 on the season.

EOCHS lost to No. 15 seed Bloomfield, 53-32, in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bloomfield. The loss moved the Jaguars to the Essex County Invitational.

The Jaguars will host No. 23 seed Cedar Grove in the EC Invitational quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m.

In earlier action, the Jaguars defeated Montclair, 45-40, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. McKinnon had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists; Anderson had 10 points and three rebounds; Mathurin had eight points and 15 rebounds; and Collington had six points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus vs. Bloomfield (Essex County Tournament preliminary round, at Bloomfield)