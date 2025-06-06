East Orange Campus HS’ Shakur Taylor wins 200m at Group 4 state track meet

EAST ORANGE/SOMERSET, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior Shakur Taylor won the boys 200-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Taylor clocked 21.84 seconds in a field of 20 runners.

The Jaguars had other competitors at the meet.

The 4×100-meter relay team took seventh place in 42.36.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 12th in 3 minutes, 25.31 seconds.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 13th in 8:21.20.

Zion Bruce, a junior, was 19th in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.42.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Corri Grayson was the only EOCHS competitor. She took 21st in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 12.93.

Taylor automatically advanced to the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions that was scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsaukin after press time. The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups combined earned Meet of Champions berth.