East Orange Campus HS track and field athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The following East Orange Campus High School track and field athletes earned All–Super Essex Conference—American Division honors, which were based on the Super Essex Conference Championships on May 2-3 at Schools Stadium. The Honorable Mention and all-around selections were voted by the division coaches.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Jordaine Johnson, senior, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

SECOND TEAM

Shakur Taylor, senior, 400-meter dash.

Ian Desir, junior, 1,600-meter run.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jeremiah Kelly, junior.

Notes – At the SEC–American Division Championships, Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 10.65 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 21.38; and Taylor took second place in the 21.38. Desir took second place in the 1,600-meter run. At the Essex County Championships on May 8 and 12 at Schools Stadium, Taylor won the 200m in 21.05 and he took second in the 400m in 49.25. Taylor won the 200m dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, May 16-17, at Livingston, while Johnson took second in both the 200m in 21.86 and the 400m in 49.98. At the Group 4 state championships, Taylor won the 200m in 21.84 at Franklin HS in Somerset, May 30-31, and he took second place in the 200m at the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions in 21.26.

GIRLS

SECOND TEAM

4×400-meter relay: sophomore Izuehie Chimamka Glory, sophomore Jada Simon, senior Cameron Lopes and junior Dalia Sandy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lopes.

Photo Courtesy of EOCHS boys head coach Lance Wigfall.