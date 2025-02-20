East Orange Campus HS track standout Jordaine Johnson excels at state sectional indoor meet

EAST ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and indoor track and field team enjoyed solid performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Senior Jordaine Johnson took second place in both the 55-meter dash finals and the 400-meter dash finals to lead the EOCHS Jaguars. Johnson was timed in 6.54 seconds in the 55-meter dash and he was timed in 49.34 in the 400-meter dash. Seven Garcia, of Hackensack, was first in the 400m dash in 48.93. Terrence Mahomes, of West Orange, was first in the 55m dash in 6.54.

Senior Shakur Taylor took third place, behind Johnson, in the 400m dash finals in 51.08 and he took fifth place in the 55m dash in 6.65.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3 minutes, 29.74 seconds.

Junior Zion Bruce was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles finals in 8.30.

Junior Ian Desir was eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.99.

The EOCHS boys team finished fourth overall with 33 points, based on the top-six finishes in each event.

Ridgewood was first with 63 points, Hackensack was second in 50 points and Livingston third with 34 points. Sixteen schools scored points.

The EOCHS girls team did not have any top-six finishes. The 4×400-meter relay team took seventh in 4:20.00. In the shot put, sophomore Chimamala Izuehe was ninth at 31 feet, 3.50 inches, senior Kamaria Watins was 11th at 30-6.50 inches and senior Kyah Woolridge was 15th at 27-7 out of 23 finishes in the shot put.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Bennett Center.

Photo Courtesy of EOCHS head track coach Lance Wigfall