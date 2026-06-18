East Orange’s Ellis Miller was a key runner for Montclair Kimberley Academy baseball team
EAST ORANGE — East Orange’s Ellis Miller, a junior outfielder, emerged as a valuable pinch-runner for the Montclair Kimberley Academy baseball team during this past spring season.
The young Cougars, who had to absorb key graduation losses from last year’s 18-7 squad, finished 7-20, but they finished strong, including a 5-1 win over Hawthorne Christian/Eastern Christian in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public North B state tournament first round.
MKA’s baseball season came to an end with a 12-1 setback at St. Mary’s, of Rutherford, in the Non-Public, North B quarterfinals.
Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez