FOOTBALL PREVIEW: East Orange Campus HS seeks another great year

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team enjoyed one of its best seasons in 2024, capturing its third state sectional championship in program history and finishing with a 10-3 record.

But fourth-year head coach John Jacob isn’t concerned about a repeat title. Jacob knows that this is a new season.

“We’re not really focused on that,” said Jacob of a second straight state sectional title. “We’re focused on being the best team, with the guys that we have this year.

“Each year, the part that is exciting is putting the pieces of the puzzle all together. We’re not going to be last year’s team; we’re not going to be the team the year before that. This team has to have its own identity, with this set of players.”

The fourth-seeded Jaguars defeated No. 2 seed West Orange, 13-7, in last season’s New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state championship game at West Orange’s Joe Suriano Stadium, in a matchup of Super Football Conference opponents. East Orange Campus avenged a 7-0 home loss to West Orange on Oct. 19 in Week 7.

This year’s Jaguars will be sparked by several returning starters. They include:

Alex Hanks, senior 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back/linebacker.

Shaheem Dezonzie, senior 6-3, 315-pound offensive lineman/defensive lineman.

Michael Wicker, senior 6-3, 305-pound OL/DL.

Karle Clarke, senior 5-11, 265-pound OL/DL.

Shaler Jackson, senior 5-10, 180-pound running back/linebacker.

Tyshawn Sewell, senior 5-10, 170-pound RB/safety.

Robbie Minter, senior 5-10, 170-pound WR/cornerback.

Esa Wittingburg, junior 6-3, 215-pound defensive end/tight end.

Abdur Rahman Ali, junior 6-1, 215-pound DE/h-back.

Quadir Parrish, senior 5-9, 190-pound linebacker.

Abdoul Kafando, senior 6-0, 230-pound linebacker.

Nymir Johnson, senior 6-1, 165-pound WR/safety.

Hanks has given a verbal commitment in accepting a football scholarship to Temple University. Dezonzie committed to Long Island University.

Juniors Zach Concepcion (6-2, 195) and Mitchell Willis (6-1, 160) are expected to be the quarterbacks.

Offensively, the Jaguars will mix the run with the pass and are going to be opportunity-based. “Our philosophy is that we’re going to take what’s available,” Jacob said.

The defense is strong down the middle, with Jacob calling Parrish and Ali as the “heart beat” of the unit.

Overall, Jacob said the team’s strong traits are its speed and physicality. Jacob also said he has a bunch of “relentless competitors.”

Jacob said staying mentally sharp and being efficient will be the keys to success.

More importantly, they have to do their jobs.

“Everybody has to come and do their jobs,” he said. “If they do that, we should be in good shape.”

Jacob also has praised the team’s commitment. “They’re an outstanding group of kids to coach,” he said. “They’re committed, they are all team-first guys.”

Note – The Jaguars defeated No. 5 seed Montclair, 28-14, in the quarterfinals and upset No. 1 seed Ridgewood, 14-3, in the semifinals in last year’s sectional playoffs. After defeating West Orange in the final, the Jaguars lost decisively at North 2 champion Union City in the Group 5 state semifinal. EOCHS capped the season with a 62-0 win over Barringer on Thanksgiving at Paul Robeson Stadium. The Jaguars have defeated Barringer every year on Thanksgiving since the series was resumed in 2009. The series is one of the oldest in the nation, dating back to 1897. It was suspended for 18 years, when the teams were moved to different conferences.

Jacob was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator when they won the 2021 North 1, Group 5 state sectional title, before beating Clifton, 30-24, in triple overtime in the North, Group 5 regional championship game to cap a 13-0 season. Linebacker Ahmad Nalls scooped up a fumble by Clifton quarterback Kyle Vellis, who tried to score a TD on a quarterback sneak. Nalls returned the fumble 101 yards for the game-ending touchdown, on a play that Clifton disputed. Nalls was a senior that year and continued his career at Kent State.

Schedule

Sept. 5: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs. West Side, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Orange, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Bloomfield, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11: vs. Paterson Eastside, 1 p.m.

Oct. 17: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Clifton, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Barringer, 10 a.m.

Photo gallery by Joe Ragozzino

EOCHS Jaguars warm up prior to their home scrimmage vs. Chatham at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange, Aug. 22