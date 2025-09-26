September 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Caldwell HS football team defeats Westwood in overtime LOGO-Caldwell

Caldwell HS football team defeats Westwood in overtime

September 25, 2025
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener

September 9, 2025
East All-Stars win Robeson Football Classic

East All-Stars win Robeson Football Classic

June 24, 2025
East Orange honors Super Bowl champion and native son Jahan Dotson FOOT-EO-Dotson5

East Orange honors Super Bowl champion and native son Jahan Dotson

March 19, 2025

Related Stories

BOXING-EO Wright2

Armonee Wright wins boxing title at Texas Women’s Championship

Editor September 9, 2025 90
B-HOOPS-EO Cumber2

Andell Cumberbatch inducted into East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Joe Ragozzino September 12, 2025 61
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Livingston in season-opener

Kerry E. Porter September 9, 2025 84
TEASER-Louis

Al-Jay Henderson and Kyle Louis are on the Players of the Year Watch list

Joe Ragozzino August 26, 2025 78
FOOT-EO11

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: East Orange Campus HS seeks another great year

Joe Ragozzino August 27, 2025 80
TRACK-EO-Johnson.

East Orange Campus HS recent grad/track star Jordaine Johnson feted by The Men of Essex

Editor August 12, 2025 17

LOCAL SPORTS

SHP cross-country goes to 4-0, excels at Magee Memorial Meet CROSS-SHP 1

SHP cross-country goes to 4-0, excels at Magee Memorial Meet

September 24, 2025
Orange’s Okaho sparks MKA football this season FOOT-MKA Akaho WEB 2

Orange’s Okaho sparks MKA football this season

September 24, 2025
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne FOOT-IHSvWO8 3

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

September 25, 2025
Jaguars dominate for their third straight shutout to start the season FOOT-EO8 4

Jaguars dominate for their third straight shutout to start the season

September 25, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-SHP

SHP cross-country goes to 4-0, excels at Magee Memorial Meet

Jeff Goldberg September 24, 2025 1
FOOT-WOvLiv

WOHS football team stays red-hot

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 2
FOOT-MKA Akaho WEB

Orange’s Okaho sparks MKA football this season

Steve Tober September 24, 2025 3
FOOT-IHSvWO8

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 6