Jordaine Johnson leads East Orange Campus HS track team at New York Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track and field teams participated in the New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island, New York, on Saturday, April 12.

The following are their top results:

Boys

Jordaine Johnson took first place in the 100-meter dash in 11.11 seconds out of 25 runners.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Zion Bruce took fifth place in 1 minute, 01.58 seconds; and senior Jaheim Dixon took eighth place in 1:02.97 out of 20 runners.

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 3:41.83.

Senior Alvins Collins took sixth place in the shot put at 35 feet, 9.25 inches out of 13 competitors.

Girls

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:57.40.

In the shot put, sophomore Chimamala Izuehe took seventh place at 31-7 and senior Kyah Woolridge took eighth place at 29-10 out of 29 competitors.