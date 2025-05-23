Shakur Taylor, Jordaine Johnson lead East Orange Campus HS boys track at sectional meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys track and field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Livingston.

The Jaguars finished in a third-place tie with Livingston in the team standings with 56 points apiece. Ridgewood was first with 80 points and Hackensack was second with 71.5 points.

The following are the top six finishes for the Jaguars:

Senior Shakur Taylor won the 200-meter dash in 21.76, while senior Jordaine Johnson took second place in 21.86.

Johnson took second place in the 400-meter dash in 48.98, while Taylor took fifth place in 50.16 in the same event.

The 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 42.83.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:24.56.

The 4×800-meter relay team took second place in 8:10.71.

Junior Zion Bruce took fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.80.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS tied with Union City for 10th place overall.

The following are the top six finishes at the sectional meet for the EOCHS girls:

Sophomore Corri Grayson took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.61.

The 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 49.60.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:09.44.

Notes: The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.