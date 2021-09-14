Glen Ridge HS field hockey team seeks success this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team has a strong returning nucleus looking to achieve great success this season.

Tori Ramirez, in her fourth year with the program, is the new head coach.

“For my first year as head coach but fourth year with the program, I am excited about this season,” she stated. “I believe we have a strong and talented team. Last year was definitely a tough year regarding COVID and the unknown, but the players are excited to be back and get the season going.”

The Ridgers defeated Governor Livingston, 4-0, in the season opener on Sept. 11 at George Washington Field.

Despite losing nine graduated players, Glen Ridge returns 12 players. This year’s seniors are attackers Maggie Brown, Abby Carlucci and Mia Manzo; midfielders Cara Stievater and Holly Vincent; goalie Ashley Woertz; and defender Claire O’Farrell. Manzo had a hat trick and assisted on Carlucci’s goal, and Woetz made two saves in the win over Governor Livingston.

The juniors are attackers Maeve O’Keefe and Ava Leone; midfielder Camille Azeglio; and defender Carmen Seda. Sophomore midfielder Natalie Shaw rounds out the returning unit.

The senior captains are Vincent, Manzo, Carlucci, Woertz and Stievater, all returning starters “who have been on this team and know what it takes to succeed,” Ramirez said.

“Holly Vincent will be a key player who will lead our midfield with sophomore Natalie Shaw, and Mia Manzo will lead our attacking line alongside Abby Carlucci,” Ramirez stated. “In the back, Ashley Woertz, our returning goalie, will lead our defense alongside senior Hallie Galbraith.”

The newcomers are Galbraith, seniors Laura Reynolds, Lillian Sweet and Eloise Wyatt; junior Abby Foster; sophomores Amanda Woertz, Grace Petretti and Ella McNelly; and freshmen Ella Thervil and Campbell Spillet.

“I am also excited for our newcomers, especially our two freshmen Ella Thervil and Campbell Spillet,” Ramirez said. “They have been a great addition to the team with their athleticism, drive and talent.”

Ramirez outlined the team’s goals for the season.

“This year’s goals for the team include working hard, building chemistry, working as one and having a successful season,” she said. “The team has selected the motto ‘Don’t stop believing’ to reflect that they all believe in each other and never give up.”

Ramirez also cited the team’s strengths.

“We have multiple strengths within our team this year; the first is that we have 11 seniors who all have great leadership on and off the field. The team also has a tight bond with each other, which reflects on the field, and we discussed how we are not just a team but a family. Along with the close-knit bond, the team has a lot of talent across all grade levels.”

Glen Ridge is in the Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division, along with Columbia High School, Cranford, Governor Livingston, Livingston, Mount St. Dominic and Verona.

Photos Courtesy of Tori Ramirez