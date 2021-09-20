Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team seeks another run at title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After winning state sectional titles in each of the past two seasons, the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team has established itself as one of the most respected teams in the area.

Yet the Ridgers recognize that this fall will be challenging, as they compete in the American Division of the Super Essex Conference. It is the toughest division in the conference and, arguably, one of the toughest in the state. The Group 1 Ridgers have to face the likes of Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, Montclair, Millburn and Livingston, which are bigger schools that are perennially dominant, as well as Montclair Kimberley Academy.

The Ridgers’ record was 0-4 through Sept. 17; they fell to Montclair and Millburn by 1-0 scores and Columbia and Seton Hall Prep by 2-0 scores.

“This year’s team is wet behind the ears,” stated GRHS head coach Brian Ianni, who guided the Ridgers to the sectional title last season in his first year at the helm. “We graduated nine starters, and the two returning starters are the only players with varsity experience. As a small Group 1 team playing in the SEC–American Division we have our hands full. Outside of Verona, a very quality Group 1 school, no other Group 1 team in the state has to face the schedule we face.

“Despite the lack of experience and what many would say is the strongest division in the state, the guys have played well. We have worked hard, and, through the first three games, while we have come up short, we have had the ability to come away with wins from some of the best programs in the state. This first month is a great way for our young team to build experience, playing some of the best teams and players in the state, and will prepare us for our goal of repeating as sectional champions for a third year in a row. We also know that there are some great teams in North 2, Group 1, and that it will take a great team effort to repeat. The challenges of our schedule will only help with that.”

Ianni, who served as an assistant coach for the GRHS girls soccer team for several years under head coach Oscar Viteri, succeeded Austin Alvarado in August 2020 after Alvarado led the Ridgers to the sectional and state Group 1 championships in 2019 in his only year at the helm. Alvarado, a former standout at West Orange High School, succeeded Steve Reitberger, who was the head coach of the Ridgers for 38 years. Reitberger’s teams also posted fine seasons and enjoyed strong showings in the postseason, including winning the sectional title in 2010.

Last season, despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Ridgers went on to win the North East A Group 1-A sectional championship, beating Waldwick, 2-1, in the final to cap a 10-4 campaign. Due to the pandemic, the state postseason last year included only sectional tournaments. Thus, in the past two years, the Ridgers capped those seasons with championship victories. In 2019, they beat Bound Brook in overtime to win the Group 1 state crown to end with a 13-7-1 record.

The Ridgers have the ability to produce another deep run in the postseason with a group of talented leaders.

“We are a really well-rounded group,” Ianni said. “Each player is of important value and will play a crucial role for us. We are led by our two returning starters, captain Jack Robertson in the midfield and captain Cooper Sharp in center back position. Captains Noah Munoz-Casati and Alex Jordan will also be critical to our team’s success in our control of the middle of the field and on our defense. Shoh Nishino will be our lead goalkeeper who has done a tremendous job in keeping us in tight games against the best teams in the state.”

The Ridgers hope to end their season again as champions as they go for a third straight sectional title and a second Group 1 crown in the last three years.

“For us to make a run at repeating as sectional champions, we will need to continue to trust each other, remain positive throughout our challenging schedule and continue to improve upon each game we play,” Ianni said.

Photos Courtesy of Robin Renteria