Glen Ridge HS football team to host Dwight Morrow

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Dwight Morrow on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Hurrell Field.

The Riders dropped a tough 14-6 decision to Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Sept. 18 at Hurrell to move to a 1-1 record.

Glen Ridge (1-1)

Sept. 10: Win, at Indian Hills, 34-0

Sept. 18: Loss, Montclair Immaculate Conception, 14-6

Sept. 25: vs. Dwight Morrow, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Fort Lee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. Pascack Hills, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Dover, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Dumont, 2 p.m.

Oct. 30: to be announced

Nov. 6: to be announced