Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys good start to season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Lady Ridgers played to a 2-2 tie against West Essex in the season opener on Sept. 23.

Olivia Hoover and Kaitlyn Degnan each had a goal and Elettra Giantomenico made 11 saves for GRHS.

Two days later, the Ridgers defeated West Orange, 1-0, on a goal by Ally Hoover.

GRHS schedule

Sept. 21: home Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park

Sept. 23: home Nutley, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park

Sept. 27: away Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: away Montclair, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 5: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 7: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 8: away Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: Essex County Tournament

Oct. 11: away Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: home St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m. at Carteret Park

Oct. 14: home Hudson Catholic, 4 p.m. at Carteret Park

Oct. 19: home East Side, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park

Oct. 21: home Livingston, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park

Oct. 22: away Jonathan Dayton, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: away Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: away Roselle Park, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: away Verona, 4 p.m.