Glen Ridge HS football team cruises past Dwight Morrow

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — James McCarren rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Dylan O’Neil completed three of six pasess for 90 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Glen Ridge High School football team to a 42-12 victory over Dwight Morrow on Sept. 25 at Hurrell Field.

Najm Wright also ran for a touchdown and finished with 37 yards on six carries and Ryan O’Neil ran for 61 yards on seven carries. The Ridgers amassed 244 rushing yards in the game.

Dylan O’Neil connected on TD passes to Frankie Renois for 50 yards and Matteo Pavan for five yards.

McCarren also had 13 tackles and Ryan O’Neil registered seven tackles for the Ridgers, who improved to 2-1 on the season.

Glen Ridge will visit Fort Lee on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge, 2-1 record

Sept. 10: Win, at Indian Hills, 34-0

Sept. 18: Loss, vs. Montclair Immaculate Conception, 14-6

Sept. 25: Win, vs. Dwight Morrow, 42-12

Oct. 1: at Fort Lee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. Pascack Hills, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Dover, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Dumont, 2 p.m.

Oct. 30: to be announced

Nov. 6: to be announced

Photo by Joe Ragozzino