Glen Ridge HS cross-country team gives good efforts at SEC Meet #2

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country team, shown in red and white-striped shirts, competed in the Super Essex Conference Meet #2 at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Sept. 21.

Mia Bressler and Lily Kuhn represented GRHS in the girls varsity race. Kuhn took 14th place in 25:06.4 and Bressler was 15th in 25:13.4 out of 40 runners.

In the boys’ race, Evan Rossi ran 20:22.8 for 20th place out of 60 runners. Alex Van Wayenberge was the second Ridgers finisher and clocked approximately 20:24.58.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano